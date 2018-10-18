Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Karsen Barnhart Enjoys Future Home

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Csxtyhr2ms4limycqros
Three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart was in Ann Arbor last weekend and thoroughly enjoyed the game and visit.

Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart committed to Michigan in April and is as solid as can be. The 6-5, 280-pounder was in the house last weekend for U-M's drubbing of Wisconsin and loved the experience.

