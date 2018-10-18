Michigan Football Recruiting: Karsen Barnhart Enjoys Future Home
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart committed to Michigan in April and is as solid as can be. The 6-5, 280-pounder was in the house last weekend for U-M's drubbing of Wisconsin and loved the experience.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news