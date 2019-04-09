Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Makari Paige Stops By U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Nzxrdi4k61x3tbztesrr
Four-star safety Makari Paige remains high on Michigan despite not being hounded by the staff.
Makari Paige

Michigan offered West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige long ago and had remained in pursuit of him ever since. The 6-3, 185-pounder is a local product, has a good friend in Cornell Wheeler committed to the Wolverines and has been to Ann Arbor a lot. Still, getting back on campus always provides an opportunity to get a feel for what life would be like at U-M.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}