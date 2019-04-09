Michigan Football Recruiting: Makari Paige Stops By U-M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan offered West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige long ago and had remained in pursuit of him ever since. The 6-3, 185-pounder is a local product, has a good friend in Cornell Wheeler committed to the Wolverines and has been to Ann Arbor a lot. Still, getting back on campus always provides an opportunity to get a feel for what life would be like at U-M.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news