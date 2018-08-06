Michigan Football Recruiting: Matthew Akuchie Chasing U-M Offer
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Matthew Akuchie has reeled in a few low-level offers as his senior campaign approaches but he's hoping to break into that next tier. He was in Ann Arbor last weekend for the BBQ and now plans to chase after a coveted offer from the Wolverines.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news