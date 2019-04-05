Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Mike Drennen High On U-M, Wants More Love

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star all-purpose back Michael Drennen II once looked like a major target for U-M but that seems to have changed.
Brandon Brown

Dublin (Ohio) Coffman four-star all-purpose back Michael Drennen II was offered by Michigan many moons ago and it looked like he was a real option for U-M at the position. However, as time has passed, Drennen seems to have slipped down Michigan's board a bit. The 5-11, 190-pounder isn't sure why, but also isn't letting it bother him.

