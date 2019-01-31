Michigan Football Recruiting: Najee Story Impressed U-M Coaches In Person
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Solon (Ohio) High weakside defensive end Najee Story is a bit of an unknown but that likely won't last. The sophomore was in Michigan a couple of weekends ago and had a great time in Ann Arbor.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news