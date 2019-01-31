Ticker
2019-01-31 football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Najee Story Impressed U-M Coaches In Person

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Recruiting Editor

Sophomore weakside defensive end Najee Story visited Michigan a couple of weekends ago and left with an offer.
Najee Story

Solon (Ohio) High weakside defensive end Najee Story is a bit of an unknown but that likely won't last. The sophomore was in Michigan a couple of weekends ago and had a great time in Ann Arbor.

