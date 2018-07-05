Michigan Football Recruiting: One Of Nation's Top 2020 Recruits High On U-M
Michigan is on the hunt for a top defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class, and has its sights set on Marietta (Ga.) Hillgrove high four-star defensive end Myles Murphy.
The 2020 prospect is currently ranked No. 21 nationally, and certainly has a chance to secure five-star status this fall.
