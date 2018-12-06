Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: OT Weston Franklin Updates U-M Recruitment

Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Sophomore OT Weston Franklin plans to visit Michigan
Since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan four years ago, the Wolverines have recruited the state of Georgia almost as hard as any program, making the peach state a major priority. That sentiment seems set to stay the same heading into the future, and sophomore offensive tackle Weston Franklin, out of Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County High could be a part of it.

“My head coach told me and I was very happy,” Said Franklin of receiving an offer from Michigan.


