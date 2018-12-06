Since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan four years ago, the Wolverines have recruited the state of Georgia almost as hard as any program, making the peach state a major priority. That sentiment seems set to stay the same heading into the future, and sophomore offensive tackle Weston Franklin, out of Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County High could be a part of it.

“My head coach told me and I was very happy,” Said Franklin of receiving an offer from Michigan.





