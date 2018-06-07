Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-07 20:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Xwdjytutt4wolkb3n2jn
Jim Harbaugh is rubbing his hands not only about the 2018 season, but Michigan's recruiting.

The Fort's own Jim_S is back on the podcast, speaking at length about the efforts of Jim Harbaugh's program and its recruiting.

Here's the podcast...


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}