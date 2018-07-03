Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 03:41:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh has seen a host of future Wolverines pledge to his program lately.

A blue wave of verbal commitments hit the Michigan football program in recent days, and The Fort's own Jim_S talks about them on the podcast.

Here's what the recruiting expert had to say, with senior editor John Borton…



---

