Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintin Somerville Ready To See U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Odppe9uyl0ujhmlweh3u
Sophomore weakside defensive end Quintin Somerville is way out in Arizona but he seems to be pretty interested in Michigan.

Michigan offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro weakside defensive end Quintin Somerville back in January and immediately grabbed the sophomore's attention. The 6-3, 210-pounder is more than 2,000 miles away but he's got his eyes on Ann Arbor.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}