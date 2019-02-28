Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintin Somerville Ready To See U-M
Michigan offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro weakside defensive end Quintin Somerville back in January and immediately grabbed the sophomore's attention. The 6-3, 210-pounder is more than 2,000 miles away but he's got his eyes on Ann Arbor.
