Michigan Football Recruiting: RaeQuan Beal Checks A Lot Of QB Boxes

Rising junior quarterback RaeQuan Beal is an interesting in-state kid to watch this fall.
RaeQuan Beal

For now, Toledo and Central Michigan are the only two offers for Detroit (Mich.) Renaissance pro-style quarterback RaeQuan Beal, but that will almost certainly change this fall. The 6-4, 199-pounder really looks the part, especially in a Michigan uniform. The rising junior quarterback spent the day in Ann Arbor last weekend and really got a lot out of the trip.

