football

Michigan Football Recruiting: RaeQuan Beal Is A Name To Watch

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Rising junior quarterback RaeQuan Beal passes the eyeball test with flying colors.
Detroit Renaissance pro-style quarterback RaeQuan Beal definitely looks the part at 6-4, 219 pounds. He has a college-ready build and a big arm to match his stature. The rising junior participated in a four-way scrimmage at River Rouge late last week and made some very impressive throws.

