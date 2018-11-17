Ticker
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Recruits React To Scrappy Win Over Indiana

Brandon Brown
M95uvl3ytt4h1totkozt
Michigan commit David Ojabo didn't look ecstatic all bundled up but he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.
Brandon Brown

Michigan didn't exactly blow out Indiana but a win is a win. The victory was never really in doubt even though the Hoosiers led at half time. It was a cold, crisp fall afternoon in Ann Arbor and all of the recruits in attendance enjoyed the experience and were glad Michigan pulled it out.

"It was great and I had a great time. I got to hang with my dawgs Joey [Velazquez] and Mauri [Pesek-Hickson]. Not only that, I got to enjoy watching Michigan put the beat down on Indiana."

