Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down William Mohan

Andrew Hussey
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Four-star linebacker William Mohan committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall four-star outside linebacker William Mohan was the first of nine commitments to come from Michigan’s giant recruiting weekend last week.

Mohan was a big get for the Wolverines at a crucial position in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s defense. Rivals Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman is very high on Mohan.

“I really like what this kid can do,” Friedman said. “The mobility that he brings to the table at that linebacker position. He’s playing that VIPER position. This guy is longer than [Jabrill] Peppers. He’s got a bigger frame than Peppers did.”

