Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight - Quintel Kent
Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent and his Eagles took on Canton (Ohio) McKinley in a preseason scrimmage yesterday and the Michigan commit put up some big numbers in limited action.
#Michigan commit Quintel Kent making it look easy against Canton McKinley’s starting defense. pic.twitter.com/Re50MSFTbF— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 7, 2018
