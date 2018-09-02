Ticker
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight - Quintel Kent

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent made some big plays but his team came up short against Cass Tech.
Brandon Brown

In a very wild finish to a highly anticipated high school game, Detroit Cass Tech traveled to Lakewood, Ohio to take on St. Edward and came away with a Hail Mary win on a 50-plus yard heave on 4th and 27 as time expired. Michigan commit Quintel Kent did his part but he and Ed's lost 21-20 to fall to 0-2 on the year.

{{ article.author_name }}