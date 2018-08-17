Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight - Tyrece Woods

Jkah2zq576p9towaexto
Three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods played sparingly in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday night.
Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Belleville (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods and his Tigers took on Canton High School in a preseason scrimmage last night and the Michigan commit looked good in limited snaps.

The Good

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}