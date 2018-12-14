Michigan running back Chris Evans was one of the first recruits to sign with Michigan from the state of Indiana since head coach Jim Harbaugh took the job at Michigan. Evans, out of Ben Davis (In.) High, burst onto the scene as a true freshman making explosive plays left and right. While injury problems plagued him during his junior season, Evans looks to take over as the No. 1 back as a senior next season.

Another prospect, even more nationally recognized, is sophomore offensive tackle Blake Fisher, also a product of the state of Indiana.



