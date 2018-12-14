Michigan Football Recruiting: Sophomore OT Blake Fisher Updates Recruitment
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan running back Chris Evans was one of the first recruits to sign with Michigan from the state of Indiana since head coach Jim Harbaugh took the job at Michigan. Evans, out of Ben Davis (In.) High, burst onto the scene as a true freshman making explosive plays left and right. While injury problems plagued him during his junior season, Evans looks to take over as the No. 1 back as a senior next season.
Another prospect, even more nationally recognized, is sophomore offensive tackle Blake Fisher, also a product of the state of Indiana.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news