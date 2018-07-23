Michigan Football Recruiting: Stephen Herron Flips To Stanford
In a move that shouldn't surprise many readers of TheWolverine.com, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star weakside defensive end Stephen Herron has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Stanford.
“For I know the plans I have for you”, declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” #CardClass19 #FearTheTree pic.twitter.com/XqW0EBV3FK— Stephen Jr. (@stephenherron_) July 23, 2018
The 6-4, 225-pounder was always high on Stanford so his commitment to Michigan a year ago was a tad surprising. He was high on Michigan too, but the pledge now appears to have been a placeholder all along. Stanford has very stringent admission requirements and because of that, David Shaw and his staff don't accept lighthearted commitments. A prospect can only commit once he finds out if he's admitted or not. Once Herron got the news, it was a done deal.
