“For I know the plans I have for you”, declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” #CardClass19 #FearTheTree pic.twitter.com/XqW0EBV3FK

The 6-4, 225-pounder was always high on Stanford so his commitment to Michigan a year ago was a tad surprising. He was high on Michigan too, but the pledge now appears to have been a placeholder all along. Stanford has very stringent admission requirements and because of that, David Shaw and his staff don't accept lighthearted commitments. A prospect can only commit once he finds out if he's admitted or not. Once Herron got the news, it was a done deal.