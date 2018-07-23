Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Stephen Herron Flips To Stanford

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Stephen Herron talking with former Michigan commit Emil Ekiyor last fall.
Photo by Brandon Brown

In a move that shouldn't surprise many readers of TheWolverine.com, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star weakside defensive end Stephen Herron has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Stanford.

The 6-4, 225-pounder was always high on Stanford so his commitment to Michigan a year ago was a tad surprising. He was high on Michigan too, but the pledge now appears to have been a placeholder all along. Stanford has very stringent admission requirements and because of that, David Shaw and his staff don't accept lighthearted commitments. A prospect can only commit once he finds out if he's admitted or not. Once Herron got the news, it was a done deal.

