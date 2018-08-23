Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-23 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Sylvain Yondjouen Is An Intriguing Prospect

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Duh2a4xnzomqxw1uikqe
Rising senior strongside defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen is a new name to watch on the Michigan recruiting scene.
AllBuffs.com

Belgium native Sylvain Yondjouen worked out for the Michigan coaches earlier this summer at the camp at Old Dominion and immediately caught their eyes. Even though he hasn't spent much time in the United State, Yondjouen still knows quite a bit about Michigan and sees himself at a place like U-M.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}