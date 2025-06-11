Michigan Football recruiting taking off on Who's Got Next?

Maize & Blue Review's senior editor Trevor McCue hosts Who's Got Next? with Recruiting Insider Aidan Sen.

Michigan Football is taking off following the House settlement with the NCAA and busy weekends of official visits.

We'll touch on the news still trickling out of last weekend, and visitors headed to Ann Arbor this weekend. Aidan discusses the recent commitments to Michigan.

Michigan Football official visitors from last weekend. NIL following the House vs NCAA settlement.

Preview the official visitors for the June 13 weekend.