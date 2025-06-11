Published Jun 11, 2025
Michigan Football recruiting taking off on Who's Got Next?
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Maize & Blue Review's senior editor Trevor McCue hosts Who's Got Next? with Recruiting Insider Aidan Sen.

Michigan Football is taking off following the House settlement with the NCAA and busy weekends of official visits.

We'll touch on the news still trickling out of last weekend, and visitors headed to Ann Arbor this weekend. Aidan discusses the recent commitments to Michigan.

Michigan Football official visitors from last weekend. NIL following the House vs NCAA settlement.

Preview the official visitors for the June 13 weekend.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky