Michigan Football recruiting taking off on Who's Got Next?

Maize & Blue Review's senior editor Trevor McCue hosts Who's Got Next? with Recruiting Insider Aidan Sen.
Michigan Football is taking off following the House settlement with the NCAA and busy weekends of official visits.
We'll touch on the news still trickling out of last weekend, and visitors headed to Ann Arbor this weekend. Aidan discusses the recent commitments to Michigan.
Michigan Football official visitors from last weekend. NIL following the House vs NCAA settlement.
Preview the official visitors for the June 13 weekend.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky