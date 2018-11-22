Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-22 19:58:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Targets Who Will Be At 'The Game'

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

B8tfsg45sjaey1ezo1yt
Five-star offensive guard Justin Rogers has been showing interest in Michigan recently but he'll be focusing more on Ohio State this weekend.
Brandon Brown

The Michigan coaches won't be interacting with any prospects while in Columbus on Saturday but a pretty big handful of U-M targets will certainly be watching both teams closely during "The Game" as the Wolverines battle the Buckeyes inside Ohio Stadium.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}