Michigan Football Recruiting: Targets Who Will Be At 'The Game'
The Michigan coaches won't be interacting with any prospects while in Columbus on Saturday but a pretty big handful of U-M targets will certainly be watching both teams closely during "The Game" as the Wolverines battle the Buckeyes inside Ohio Stadium.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news