At 6-5, 225 pounds Yelverton becomes the third tight end U-M has offered in the 2020 class, also including Hoban (Ohio) High Caden Clark , a teammate of Michigan commit Nolan Rumler . In addition, Covington Catholic (Ky.) High TE Michael Mayer has also received an offer.

Michigan’s new tight end coach Sherrone Moore is very familiar with Big 12 country as he played his college ball at Oklahoma. Moore was part of an OL that helped block for legendary RB Adrian Peterson.

He’ll be very familiar with the pros and cons of the Big 12, and how to properly pitch Yelverton on leaving home and joining the wolverines in Ann Arbor.

“Coach Moore offered me, after he came up to practice,” Yelverton said.

“It’s a really great school and I’m definitely interested. I’m interested in every school that’s offered so far.”

Of the tight ends currently on Michigan’s roster, Yelverton most closely resembles Zach Gentry. Although not as big, or quite as tall, Yelverton has a similar body and frame as well as the ability to catch high balls.

“I play with a lot of energy. I play with my heart and a 110% effort.”

Yelverton says he’s familiar with Jim Harbaugh’s usage of tight ends, stemming all the way back to his time at Stanford, and in the NFL. He sees the same thing at Michigan.

“I know they’re a really great program,” he said. “I watch them on TV and I know they use their tight ends a lot.”

As just a sophomore in high school, Yelverton says he wants to learn more about precisely how the wolverines put their tight ends to work on the field.

An opportunity to get a good college degree is important for any prospect to look at while going through the recruiting process. Yelverton admits, however, that how his fit in the program and the way he’d be used is a big deal as well.

“How they do things with the tight end is first and foremost. Of course you want to feel at home as well.”

Recently Yelverton took a visit to Oklahoma State, a school not too far from home. The Cowboys have had success recruiting the tight end position as of late, and they beat out Oklahoma and many more, including Michigan, for a commitment from the number eleven tight end in the nation in 2019 Collinsville (Okla.) tight end Grayson Boomer.

“The last visit I took was Oklahoma State,” Yelverton said. “The way they do things and the atmosphere is really nice.”

Many big time players from the Texas and Oklahoma area end up staying close to home for college. After all, so many big football programs are in the area. Yelverton says location should not be a factor at all, and that he won’t limit himself to the state of Texas.

Coming up Yelverton says he’ll try and take some visits this summer, but isn’t sure yet as to where he’ll go.