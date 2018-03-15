Michigan commit Trente Jones continues to pick up new offers. Chad Simmons

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.

Trente Jones Continues To Be Recruited By Others

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive tackle Trente Jones committed to Michigan in late-February and remains firm. Other programs continue to recruit him and Oregon is the latest.

Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon #GoDucks 🦆🦆@therealkwat pic.twitter.com/yc8NxlpXLz — T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) March 15, 2018

Jones is more than happy to be committed to the Wolverines and truly felt wanted and loved by the U-M staff. Other offers will continue to roll in but he's as solid as can be.

Elite Junior Day On Saturday

Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison will spend almost the entire weekend in Ann Arbor. Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com

The Michigan coach staff is holding an Elite Junior Day event on Saturday which is different from years past. Generally, prospects trickle into Ann Arbor throughout the spring without any one-day events, and while that will still occur, Saturday's event is geared towards bringing in a lot of big time players. The list is solid and even more players are expected to be in Ann Arbor.

New Offers