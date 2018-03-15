Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.
Trente Jones Continues To Be Recruited By Others
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive tackle Trente Jones committed to Michigan in late-February and remains firm. Other programs continue to recruit him and Oregon is the latest.
Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon #GoDucks 🦆🦆@therealkwat pic.twitter.com/yc8NxlpXLz— T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) March 15, 2018
Jones is more than happy to be committed to the Wolverines and truly felt wanted and loved by the U-M staff. Other offers will continue to roll in but he's as solid as can be.
Elite Junior Day On Saturday
The Michigan coach staff is holding an Elite Junior Day event on Saturday which is different from years past. Generally, prospects trickle into Ann Arbor throughout the spring without any one-day events, and while that will still occur, Saturday's event is geared towards bringing in a lot of big time players. The list is solid and even more players are expected to be in Ann Arbor.
New Offers
