Four-star running back Sampson James committed to Ohio State after visiting Ann Arbor just over a week ago.

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the weekend.

Defensive End Target Feels Michigan Love Ahead Of Visit

Wichita (Kan.) Northwest four-star strongside defensive end Marcus Hicks is expected in Ann Arbor today and/or tomorrow and he's excited to spend some time with the U-M staff. The U-M staff is also excited for Hicks to get on campus and they let him know with a customized graphic from the man himself, Aaron Bills.

Hicks' father is a Detroit native so getting on campus in Ann Arbor could be big for the entire Hicks crew.

Michigan Target Commits To Ohio State

Avon (Ind.) High four-star running back Sampson James just visited Michigan a little over a week ago but last night he decided that Ohio State was the place for him.

Michigan will now focus on guys like Buford (Ga.) High four-star Derrian Brown, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star Zach Charbonnet, Destrehan (La.) High four-star John Emery and Katy (Texas) High four-star Deondrick Glass at the running back position.

Michigan Makes A Couple More Top Tens

Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City four-star strongside defensive end Collin Clay included Michigan in his recently released top ten.

The 6-5, 255-pounder is also still considering Florida, Arkansas, TCU, Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Georgia and Duke.

Calabasas (Calif.) High four-star wide receiver Mycah Pittman also included the Wolverines in his top ten.

He's still interested in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA and Washington State.

New Offer