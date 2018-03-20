Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the weekend.
Defensive End Target Feels Michigan Love Ahead Of Visit
Wichita (Kan.) Northwest four-star strongside defensive end Marcus Hicks is expected in Ann Arbor today and/or tomorrow and he's excited to spend some time with the U-M staff. The U-M staff is also excited for Hicks to get on campus and they let him know with a customized graphic from the man himself, Aaron Bills.
Love the edit from Michigan #GoBlue @Coach_SMoore @CoachGMattison pic.twitter.com/Ev42XbMqpf— Marcus Hicks (@harcus_micks) March 19, 2018
Hicks' father is a Detroit native so getting on campus in Ann Arbor could be big for the entire Hicks crew.
Michigan Target Commits To Ohio State
Avon (Ind.) High four-star running back Sampson James just visited Michigan a little over a week ago but last night he decided that Ohio State was the place for him.
110% C O M M I T T E D @OSUCoachMeyer @CoachTonyAlford @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/Fp6z0Q6wGn— Sampson (@Sjames_2) March 19, 2018
Michigan will now focus on guys like Buford (Ga.) High four-star Derrian Brown, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star Zach Charbonnet, Destrehan (La.) High four-star John Emery and Katy (Texas) High four-star Deondrick Glass at the running back position.
Michigan Makes A Couple More Top Tens
Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City four-star strongside defensive end Collin Clay included Michigan in his recently released top ten.
Excited To Release My Top 10 Schools... God’s Plan‼️🙏🏿#GoGators 🐊#GoHogs 🐗#CarterBoys19 🐸#GoBlue 〽️#GoBuffs ⚫️#GoHeels 🐏💎#GoPokes 🔫#GoDucks 🐥#GoBulldogs 🐶#BlueDevils 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dEy26gsI8C— Collin Clay 1️⃣ (@thecollinclay_) March 17, 2018
The 6-5, 255-pounder is also still considering Florida, Arkansas, TCU, Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Georgia and Duke.
Calabasas (Calif.) High four-star wide receiver Mycah Pittman also included the Wolverines in his top ten.
TOP 10 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/FaosnP7CKM— mycah pittman '19 (@MycahPittman) March 18, 2018
He's still interested in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA and Washington State.
New Offer
