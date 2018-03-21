Four-star cornerback Tyler Rudolph is legitimately interested in the Wolverines.

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout yesterday.

Rashan Gary Makes A Mark On The Hicks Family

Wichita (Kan.) Northwest four-star strongside defensive end Marcus Hicks and his dad arrived in Ann Arbor yesterday and have some time left in town today and they've been able to see get the full experience while on campus. Per Marcus' dad Kelvin on Twitter, they were able to observe Rashan Gary during a workout and apparently the big defensive lineman looked impressive.

I'm going to say this one time. It's obvious why some people are the best of the best. @RashanAGary hands down, practices every rep with more intensity than anyone I have ever seen. What a great example and privilege for,@harcus_micks to see his demeanor. 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/drDAiyjSky — Kelvin Hicks (@khicks71467) March 20, 2018

Kelvin is a Detroit native so that makes Marcus' recruitment pretty interesting. The Michigan staff, tight ends coach Sherrone Moore specifically, has made Hicks feel like a priority and it appears to be working.

Tyler Rudolph Sets Up Summer Official Visit To Michigan

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More four-star cornerback Tyler Rudolph confirms via Twitter that he'll take an official visit to Michigan in June. He tells TheWolverine.com that he'll be in Ann Arbor the weekend of June 15.

Michigan OV in June #GoBlue 〽️🔵 — TR (@Tylerrudolph01) March 20, 2018

The 6-1, 205-pounder is considered the No. 22 cornerback and No. 203 overall prospect nationally. It's also worth noting that Connecticut native and Michigan signee Luke Schoonmaker will be working on Rudolph either via Twitter or in person depending on if the timelines match up.

continue the CT train👀 — Luke Schoonmaker (@LukeSchoonmaker) March 20, 2018

