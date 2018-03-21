Three-star offensive tackle and friend/teammate of Michigan commit Charles Thomas, Charles Turner, will be in Ann Arbor this weekend. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.

Charles Turner Excited To Visit

Originally from Canton (Ohio) McKinley, three-star offensive tackle Charles Turner is now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and is quite close with Michigan commit Charles Thomas. The 6-5, 260-pounder announced via Twitter that he'll be in Ann Arbor on Friday.

Look for several big-time targets to be in Ann Arbor on Friday as Michigan holds its pro day. Jim Harbaugh's NFL background makes Michigan's pro day a pretty big deal and everyone comes out for it. Allowing recruits to see such an event can be pretty powerful.

New Offers