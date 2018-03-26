Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-26 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: The Daily Rewind

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ndju4copderfjird3pbp
Three-star inside linebacker David Gbenda is the most recent recipient of a Michigan offer.

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the weekend.

Spring Practice Has Started, Recruits Are Visiting

Michigan kicked off spring football on Friday and because of that, several prospects have already dropped by Ann Arbor. Expect that to continue with the culmination being the spring game on April 14 before the newly implemented early official visits begin for current high school juniors. Here's a look at a handful of prospects who have already dropped by.

All but Goodwin, the 6-6, 350-pound eighth grader, and Myers have been offered by U-M.

Offered 2020 DE Jacolbe Cowan Will Be On Campus Today

Michigan has already offered Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore strongside defensive end Jacolbe Cowan and he's ready to see what U-M has to offer.

The 6-5, 252-pounder will have a solid chance to bond with defensive line coach Greg Mattison, linebackers coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Don Brown during the day. Michigan doesn't have a spring practice scheduled for today so it remains to be seen if Cowan will around long enough to catch one on Tuesday.

Michigan Signee Cameron McGrone Honors Grandfather With Tattoo

Indianapolis Lawrence Central four-star outside linebacker and Michigan signee Cameron McGrone is proud of where he comes from. The 6-1, 210-pounder's Twitter handle is @McGrone_Strong and routinely tweets about his parents and family. He's paying another level of homage to his grandfather in the form of his first tattoo, which he recently posted on Twitter.

As he explains in his tweet, the 'O' in both 'McGrone' and 'Strong' are copies of his grandpa's fingerprints and of course, he also represented Michigan with a familiar shaped letter M.

Jude Wolfe Includes Michigan In Top Group

Michigan is involved with several talented tight ends in the 2019 class including Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star Jude Wolfe and recently the 6-6, 247-pounder included the Wolverines in his top eight.

Michigan will now battle Alabama, Notre Dame, UCLA, USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington for the No. 17 tight end's services.

Charles Thomas Checks Out A Couple Of Schools

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star outside linebacker and Michigan commit Charles Thomas has been committed to U-M since June and he remains solid. However, that hasn't kept the 6-0, 216-pounder from at least checking out a couple of other schools.

Thomas is on spring break and appears to be just along for the ride with friend and former teammate at Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, three-star safety TreRon Collins. Thomas looks like he enjoyed trying on a couple of different uniforms but he's also still paying attention to what Michigan is doing with friend and current teammate, three-star offensive tackle Charles Turner.

New Offers

Michigan offered Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills three-star athlete Wandale Robinson over the weekend while he was in town. The 5-8, 171-pounder talks about the visit and the offer HERE.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}