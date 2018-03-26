Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the weekend.
Spring Practice Has Started, Recruits Are Visiting
Michigan kicked off spring football on Friday and because of that, several prospects have already dropped by Ann Arbor. Expect that to continue with the culmination being the spring game on April 14 before the newly implemented early official visits begin for current high school juniors. Here's a look at a handful of prospects who have already dropped by.
Had a great time at U of M today pic.twitter.com/8z5KLoYmrp— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) March 25, 2018
Wow what an amazing visit I had today in Ann Arbor!! Shoutout to my boy @Thee_Matty_D for the pics!! #GoBlue 〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/SuaQOPcAn0— Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) March 24, 2018
Great time at Michigan today! Definitely gone be back soon— Michael Fletcher (@bigmike810_) March 25, 2018
6-foot-6, 350-pound 8th Grader Kiyuanta Goodwin from Louisville, KY modeling the maize and blue on his unofficial visit to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/jlKR6TQgHc— Dave Lackford (@RivalsDave) March 23, 2018
Had a great time this weekend at Michigan and Michigan State pic.twitter.com/axt9tPEtpH— D Hen🤡 (@darrion_henry) March 25, 2018
Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage 2019 4-star DE Michael Morris, a Florida State commit, experiences 'love' at #Michigan— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 25, 2018
"Don Brown treated me like his son."https://t.co/CraxS5NdpC pic.twitter.com/qmQ4Q0myFn
Ann Arbor today #GoBlue 〽️— King Kobe2️⃣1️⃣ (@K_myers1215) March 25, 2018
Loved meeting and talking with Coach Harbaugh and Coach Brown this weekend! pic.twitter.com/AwR48n5QIv— kevin pyne (@kevinpyne75) March 25, 2018
Here is 2019 ATH Wandale Robinson on his visit to Michigan. The Western Hills standout and Kentucky Mr. Football Candidate was offered by the Wolverines moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Jxg3cp0Tjd— Dave Lackford (@RivalsDave) March 23, 2018
Had a great time in Ann Arbor!!〽️ #GoBlue #MICHIGANWOLVERINES #goonsquad19 pic.twitter.com/cDJoSYu13a— C.TURNER7️⃣5️⃣🔥🔋🏈 (@turner_cha75) March 24, 2018
I Think I Look Good In Maize And Blue#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d0ZVhgQrgR— joseph weté (@Josewete1) March 25, 2018
All but Goodwin, the 6-6, 350-pound eighth grader, and Myers have been offered by U-M.
Offered 2020 DE Jacolbe Cowan Will Be On Campus Today
Michigan has already offered Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore strongside defensive end Jacolbe Cowan and he's ready to see what U-M has to offer.
Spring Break Visit Schedule ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8mPRkTDQ35— J C 1️⃣2️⃣ (@JacolbeCowan12) March 23, 2018
The 6-5, 252-pounder will have a solid chance to bond with defensive line coach Greg Mattison, linebackers coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Don Brown during the day. Michigan doesn't have a spring practice scheduled for today so it remains to be seen if Cowan will around long enough to catch one on Tuesday.
Michigan Signee Cameron McGrone Honors Grandfather With Tattoo
Indianapolis Lawrence Central four-star outside linebacker and Michigan signee Cameron McGrone is proud of where he comes from. The 6-1, 210-pounder's Twitter handle is @McGrone_Strong and routinely tweets about his parents and family. He's paying another level of homage to his grandfather in the form of his first tattoo, which he recently posted on Twitter.
Got my first Tattoo the other day— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) March 23, 2018
“McGrone Strong”
The Os are my grandfathers thumb prints🤞🏽
And I know y’all see the 〽️😉 pic.twitter.com/8u4jnRU8F9
As he explains in his tweet, the 'O' in both 'McGrone' and 'Strong' are copies of his grandpa's fingerprints and of course, he also represented Michigan with a familiar shaped letter M.
Jude Wolfe Includes Michigan In Top Group
Michigan is involved with several talented tight ends in the 2019 class including Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star Jude Wolfe and recently the 6-6, 247-pounder included the Wolverines in his top eight.
Here is my top 8 as of now. Huge thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me. pic.twitter.com/s5llHzHdma— Jude Wolfe (@judewolfe25) March 22, 2018
Michigan will now battle Alabama, Notre Dame, UCLA, USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington for the No. 17 tight end's services.
Charles Thomas Checks Out A Couple Of Schools
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star outside linebacker and Michigan commit Charles Thomas has been committed to U-M since June and he remains solid. However, that hasn't kept the 6-0, 216-pounder from at least checking out a couple of other schools.
#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/YNboEqQEPD— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) March 22, 2018
Had a great time at UNC with my bro @Treroncollins #GoHeels #TarHeelNation pic.twitter.com/X7ZdKfTzM3— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) March 24, 2018
Thomas is on spring break and appears to be just along for the ride with friend and former teammate at Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, three-star safety TreRon Collins. Thomas looks like he enjoyed trying on a couple of different uniforms but he's also still paying attention to what Michigan is doing with friend and current teammate, three-star offensive tackle Charles Turner.
I see you bro 👀〽️🔵 #GoBlue https://t.co/hqISYusG2e— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) March 24, 2018
New Offers
Michigan offered Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills three-star athlete Wandale Robinson over the weekend while he was in town. The 5-8, 171-pounder talks about the visit and the offer HERE.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook