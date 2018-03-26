Three-star inside linebacker David Gbenda is the most recent recipient of a Michigan offer.

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the weekend.

Spring Practice Has Started, Recruits Are Visiting

Michigan kicked off spring football on Friday and because of that, several prospects have already dropped by Ann Arbor. Expect that to continue with the culmination being the spring game on April 14 before the newly implemented early official visits begin for current high school juniors. Here's a look at a handful of prospects who have already dropped by.

Had a great time at U of M today pic.twitter.com/8z5KLoYmrp — Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) March 25, 2018

Wow what an amazing visit I had today in Ann Arbor!! Shoutout to my boy @Thee_Matty_D for the pics!! #GoBlue 〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/SuaQOPcAn0 — Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) March 24, 2018

Great time at Michigan today! Definitely gone be back soon — Michael Fletcher (@bigmike810_) March 25, 2018

6-foot-6, 350-pound 8th Grader Kiyuanta Goodwin from Louisville, KY modeling the maize and blue on his unofficial visit to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/jlKR6TQgHc — Dave Lackford (@RivalsDave) March 23, 2018

Had a great time this weekend at Michigan and Michigan State pic.twitter.com/axt9tPEtpH — D Hen🤡 (@darrion_henry) March 25, 2018

Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage 2019 4-star DE Michael Morris, a Florida State commit, experiences 'love' at #Michigan



"Don Brown treated me like his son."https://t.co/CraxS5NdpC pic.twitter.com/qmQ4Q0myFn — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 25, 2018

Loved meeting and talking with Coach Harbaugh and Coach Brown this weekend! pic.twitter.com/AwR48n5QIv — kevin pyne (@kevinpyne75) March 25, 2018

Here is 2019 ATH Wandale Robinson on his visit to Michigan. The Western Hills standout and Kentucky Mr. Football Candidate was offered by the Wolverines moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Jxg3cp0Tjd — Dave Lackford (@RivalsDave) March 23, 2018

I Think I Look Good In Maize And Blue#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d0ZVhgQrgR — joseph weté (@Josewete1) March 25, 2018

All but Goodwin, the 6-6, 350-pound eighth grader, and Myers have been offered by U-M.

Offered 2020 DE Jacolbe Cowan Will Be On Campus Today

Michigan has already offered Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore strongside defensive end Jacolbe Cowan and he's ready to see what U-M has to offer.

Spring Break Visit Schedule ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8mPRkTDQ35 — J C 1️⃣2️⃣ (@JacolbeCowan12) March 23, 2018

The 6-5, 252-pounder will have a solid chance to bond with defensive line coach Greg Mattison, linebackers coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Don Brown during the day. Michigan doesn't have a spring practice scheduled for today so it remains to be seen if Cowan will around long enough to catch one on Tuesday.

Michigan Signee Cameron McGrone Honors Grandfather With Tattoo

Indianapolis Lawrence Central four-star outside linebacker and Michigan signee Cameron McGrone is proud of where he comes from. The 6-1, 210-pounder's Twitter handle is @McGrone_Strong and routinely tweets about his parents and family. He's paying another level of homage to his grandfather in the form of his first tattoo, which he recently posted on Twitter.

Got my first Tattoo the other day

“McGrone Strong”

The Os are my grandfathers thumb prints🤞🏽

And I know y’all see the 〽️😉 pic.twitter.com/8u4jnRU8F9 — Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) March 23, 2018

As he explains in his tweet, the 'O' in both 'McGrone' and 'Strong' are copies of his grandpa's fingerprints and of course, he also represented Michigan with a familiar shaped letter M.

Jude Wolfe Includes Michigan In Top Group

Michigan is involved with several talented tight ends in the 2019 class including Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star Jude Wolfe and recently the 6-6, 247-pounder included the Wolverines in his top eight.

Here is my top 8 as of now. Huge thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me. pic.twitter.com/s5llHzHdma — Jude Wolfe (@judewolfe25) March 22, 2018

Michigan will now battle Alabama, Notre Dame, UCLA, USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington for the No. 17 tight end's services.

Charles Thomas Checks Out A Couple Of Schools

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star outside linebacker and Michigan commit Charles Thomas has been committed to U-M since June and he remains solid. However, that hasn't kept the 6-0, 216-pounder from at least checking out a couple of other schools.

Thomas is on spring break and appears to be just along for the ride with friend and former teammate at Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, three-star safety TreRon Collins. Thomas looks like he enjoyed trying on a couple of different uniforms but he's also still paying attention to what Michigan is doing with friend and current teammate, three-star offensive tackle Charles Turner.

New Offers