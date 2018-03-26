Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.
Georgia Offensive Lineman Ty Murray Visits Michigan
Carrollton (Ga.) High three-star offensive guard Ty Murray picked up his Michigan offer back in late-January and this past weekend he stopped by Ann Arbor to see what U-M is all about.
Had a great weekend at Michigan! @CoachCPartridge @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @CoachHoon pic.twitter.com/tsVADYdUX9— 54™ (@tymurray__) March 26, 2018
The 6-3, 310-pounder has bonded well with linebackers coach Chris Partridge and this weekend's visit added a lot to their relationship.
“Coach Partridge and I have talked in the past and we’ve talked even more since Michigan offered me. He made me feel like I’m a good fit up there,” Murray said.
Partridge does a good job in Georgia and U-M sits in a great spot with Murray. He's another interior-only kind of guy like Michigan commit Nolan Rumler so it's a little unclear exactly where he sits on U-M's board. It is definitely clear that there's mutual interest and Michigan is Murray's biggest offer at this time.
Jacolbe Cowan Makes It To Ann Arbor
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day 2020 strongside defensive end Jacolbe Cowan has had a Michigan visit scheduled pretty much since U-M offered back in November and according his Twitter he's happy to be in Ann Arbor.
📍〽️ #GoBlue— J C 1️⃣2️⃣ (@JacolbeCowan12) March 26, 2018
The 6-5, 252-pounder is a big time target already and holds over 20 offers. The fact that he's already checking out Michigan is a good sign and at least indicates that his interest in U-M is legitimate early in the process.
Offered WR Jameson Williams Cuts Michigan Out
St. Louis Cardinal Ritter three-star wide receiver Jameson Williams has more than 40 offers, including from Michigan, but now he's down to eight and U-M didn't make the cut.
Top 8...🙏🏾 #RollTide 🐘 #Tribe19 🍢 #GBR 🌽 #GoBucks 🌰 #GoPokes 🤠 #GoDucks 🦆 #4sUp 🐻 #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/8F7487gBOA— juiceman (@juicedupjameson) March 26, 2018
Williams will consider Alabama, Florida State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA and USC moving forward.
