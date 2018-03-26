Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.

Carrollton (Ga.) High three-star offensive guard Ty Murray picked up his Michigan offer back in late-January and this past weekend he stopped by Ann Arbor to see what U-M is all about.

The 6-3, 310-pounder has bonded well with linebackers coach Chris Partridge and this weekend's visit added a lot to their relationship.

“Coach Partridge and I have talked in the past and we’ve talked even more since Michigan offered me. He made me feel like I’m a good fit up there,” Murray said.

Partridge does a good job in Georgia and U-M sits in a great spot with Murray. He's another interior-only kind of guy like Michigan commit Nolan Rumler so it's a little unclear exactly where he sits on U-M's board. It is definitely clear that there's mutual interest and Michigan is Murray's biggest offer at this time.