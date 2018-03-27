Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: The Daily Rewind

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star wide receiver Kyren Williams picked up a Michigan offer today.
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.

Jacolbe Cowan Looks Good In Maize And Blue

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star strongside defensive end Jacolbe Cowan spent yesterday in Ann Arbor and appeared to have a great time based on his Twitter page.

The 6-5, 252-pound, newly minted four-star sophomore obviously spent time around Pep Hamilton as well as Jim and Jack Harbaugh. He also sported the uniform in his No. 12 and posed for pictures inside Michigan Stadium and the locker room.

