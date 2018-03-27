Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.
Jacolbe Cowan Looks Good In Maize And Blue
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star strongside defensive end Jacolbe Cowan spent yesterday in Ann Arbor and appeared to have a great time based on his Twitter page.
Had a great time at 〽️ichigan yesterday morning! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PsEfQ6mk9d— J C 1️⃣2️⃣ (@JacolbeCowan12) March 27, 2018
The 6-5, 252-pound, newly minted four-star sophomore obviously spent time around Pep Hamilton as well as Jim and Jack Harbaugh. He also sported the uniform in his No. 12 and posed for pictures inside Michigan Stadium and the locker room.
New Offers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook