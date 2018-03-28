Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.
Marcus Hicks Still Feeling The Love From Michigan
Wichita (Kan.) Northwest four-star strongside defensive end Marcus Hicks is fresh off a visit to Ann Arbor and he continues to feel the love from the U-M staff.
I love the edit from Michigan. Thank you @AaronBDesigns @Coach_SMoore pic.twitter.com/cPwR1T4Gcw— Marcus Hicks (@harcus_micks) March 28, 2018
The 6-6, 230-pounder likes how he looks in a Michigan uniform and his father Kelvin, a Detroit native, certainly does too. The Wolverines may not lead for Hicks but they are definitely in the thick of things. Notre Dame and Oklahoma are also very high on Hicks' list.
New Jersey Offensive Tackle John Olmstead Ready To Visit Michigan
Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's four-star offensive tackle John Olmstead picked up his Michigan offer within the last month or two and is almost ready to check out Ann Arbor per his Twitter account.
I will be going to Michigan on April 7-8〽️— John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) March 28, 2018
The 6-6, 285-pounder is also a top target of Notre Dame making it look like a Midwest power struggle for the No. 63 player in the nation.
New Offers
Note: Michigan's offer to Velazquez is very interesting because the 6-0, 195-pound athlete is currently committed to Ohio State for baseball. His future is a little unclear at this point because of the new offer from U-M but it's definitely given him something to think about.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook