Freshman quarterback Preston Stone now holds an offer from Michigan.

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.

Marcus Hicks Still Feeling The Love From Michigan

Wichita (Kan.) Northwest four-star strongside defensive end Marcus Hicks is fresh off a visit to Ann Arbor and he continues to feel the love from the U-M staff.

The 6-6, 230-pounder likes how he looks in a Michigan uniform and his father Kelvin, a Detroit native, certainly does too. The Wolverines may not lead for Hicks but they are definitely in the thick of things. Notre Dame and Oklahoma are also very high on Hicks' list.

New Jersey Offensive Tackle John Olmstead Ready To Visit Michigan

Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's four-star offensive tackle John Olmstead picked up his Michigan offer within the last month or two and is almost ready to check out Ann Arbor per his Twitter account.

I will be going to Michigan on April 7-8〽️ — John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) March 28, 2018

The 6-6, 285-pounder is also a top target of Notre Dame making it look like a Midwest power struggle for the No. 63 player in the nation.

New Offers