Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout yesterday.

West Bloomfield Group Sports The Maize And Blue

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High head coach Ronald Bellamy and a couple of his assistants brought eight players to Ann Arbor yesterday and all eight of them looked good in the historic Michigan uniform.

Wb lakers On the move pic.twitter.com/QTv9Ifb8sx — CoachGrice (@coach_grice) March 29, 2018

A full list of who was in attendance can be found HERE. Freshman safety Gavin Hardeman also came along for the ride and was a last-minute add to the group.

Big Time Georgia Linebacker Stops By Ann Arbor

Carrollton (Ga.) High four-star sophomore outside linebacker Kevin Swint made the trek up to Ann Arbor from The Peach State and got to see everything that U-M has to offer. The 6-3, 223-pounder looked solid in the uniform and was all smiles while posing with Jim Harbaugh in his office.

Really really enjoy my visit at Michigan this week 〽️!!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nqGPjmEeuA — KevinSwint (@kevinswint1) March 29, 2018

Swint holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee among others so him checking out Michigan in an unofficial capacity is definitely a good sign.

Chris Steele Eliminates Michigan From Contention

For a while it looked like Michigan was going to have a real shot with Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star cornerback Chris Steele but the 6-0, 175-pounder eliminated the Wolverines from his massive list of options yesterday.

From 44 to 14. Dropping down to 7 in 3 months... #Shhh 🤫 pic.twitter.com/GSdlJkgPa8 — steele 🎒 (@KinggChris7) March 29, 2018