Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout yesterday.
West Bloomfield Group Sports The Maize And Blue
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High head coach Ronald Bellamy and a couple of his assistants brought eight players to Ann Arbor yesterday and all eight of them looked good in the historic Michigan uniform.
Wb lakers On the move pic.twitter.com/QTv9Ifb8sx— CoachGrice (@coach_grice) March 29, 2018
A full list of who was in attendance can be found HERE. Freshman safety Gavin Hardeman also came along for the ride and was a last-minute add to the group.
Big Time Georgia Linebacker Stops By Ann Arbor
Carrollton (Ga.) High four-star sophomore outside linebacker Kevin Swint made the trek up to Ann Arbor from The Peach State and got to see everything that U-M has to offer. The 6-3, 223-pounder looked solid in the uniform and was all smiles while posing with Jim Harbaugh in his office.
Really really enjoy my visit at Michigan this week 〽️!!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nqGPjmEeuA— KevinSwint (@kevinswint1) March 29, 2018
Swint holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee among others so him checking out Michigan in an unofficial capacity is definitely a good sign.
Chris Steele Eliminates Michigan From Contention
For a while it looked like Michigan was going to have a real shot with Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star cornerback Chris Steele but the 6-0, 175-pounder eliminated the Wolverines from his massive list of options yesterday.
From 44 to 14. Dropping down to 7 in 3 months... #Shhh 🤫 pic.twitter.com/GSdlJkgPa8— steele 🎒 (@KinggChris7) March 29, 2018
Steele was once committed to UCLA but it now looks like USC is the odds-on favorite to land the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect nationally.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook