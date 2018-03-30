Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-30 08:00:00 -0500') }}

Michigan Football Recruiting: The Daily Rewind

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

W3ccac3h69qrrurmyzoo
The West Bloomfield group looks good in maize and blue.

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout yesterday.

West Bloomfield Group Sports The Maize And Blue

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High head coach Ronald Bellamy and a couple of his assistants brought eight players to Ann Arbor yesterday and all eight of them looked good in the historic Michigan uniform.

A full list of who was in attendance can be found HERE. Freshman safety Gavin Hardeman also came along for the ride and was a last-minute add to the group.

Big Time Georgia Linebacker Stops By Ann Arbor

Carrollton (Ga.) High four-star sophomore outside linebacker Kevin Swint made the trek up to Ann Arbor from The Peach State and got to see everything that U-M has to offer. The 6-3, 223-pounder looked solid in the uniform and was all smiles while posing with Jim Harbaugh in his office.

Swint holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee among others so him checking out Michigan in an unofficial capacity is definitely a good sign.

Chris Steele Eliminates Michigan From Contention

For a while it looked like Michigan was going to have a real shot with Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star cornerback Chris Steele but the 6-0, 175-pounder eliminated the Wolverines from his massive list of options yesterday.

Steele was once committed to UCLA but it now looks like USC is the odds-on favorite to land the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect nationally.

---

