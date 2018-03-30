Four-star running back John Emery is still considering Michigan.

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.

John Emery Includes Michigan In Top Eight

Michigan has already hosted Destrehan (La.) High four-star running back John Emery and apparently it went well. The 6-0, 200-pounder just dropped his top eight and included Michigan.

The No. 8 running back and No. 179 overall prospect nationally will also consider Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State, USC and Auburn along with the Wolverines. Michigan and USC seem to be outsiders among the six SEC schools but Emery really enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.

Michigan Hosts Big Time Freshman Linebacker Chaz Chambliss

Carrollton (Ga.) High outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss isn't your typical freshman. He stands 6-3, 225 pounds and already holds several big time offers. The Wolverines offered back in late-January so getting him on campus on his own dime this early in the process is definitely a good sign.

Thank you Coach Harbaugh! Loved the visit! — Chaz Chambliss (@ChazChambliss) March 30, 2018

Chambliss also holds offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee among others. He's going to be one of the more coveted prospects in the country for his class and U-M is off to a good start with him.

Dontay Hunter Is On The Path To A Michigan Offer

Westerville (Ohio) Westerville Central three-star weakside defensive end Dontay Hunter spent the other day in Ann Arbor and thoroughly enjoyed his time. The 6-5, 228-pounder didn't pick up an offer while in town but could be in line for one this summer.

Univ. of Michigan was Tremendous! pic.twitter.com/n68r38Fjs3 — Dontay Hunter II ⭐️ (@dh614_) March 30, 2018

"It was an amazing experience," Hunter said of his U-M visit. "There are great opportunities offered at Michigan. Once I come to camp in the summer they will most likely offer me." Hunter certainly looks the part and should impress when he camps in Ann Arbor this June.

West Bloomfield Duo Is On U-M's Radar

As the younger brother of Louisville wide receiver Desmond Fitzpatrick, Christian Fitzpatrick was already going to be on college radars. Now that he's 6-2, 185 pounds as a sophomore, he's earned his own way. The big-bodied receiver out of West Bloomfield looked sharp in the maize and blue garb and is a name to watch down the line.

Couldn’t have had a better time at UofM #GoBlue 〽️❗️ pic.twitter.com/pxVYHUOnbt — Christian Fitzpatrick (@LiLFiTZ271) March 30, 2018

Fitzpatrick already holds offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville and Syracuse, which means bigger opportunities are likely on the way.

As the teammate and classmate of Fitzpatrick, Sterling Miles also looked good in a Michigan uniform. At 6-5, 215 pounds, Miles has the long, athletic look that intrigues defensive line coaches.