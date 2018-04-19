Gabe Newburg grew up a die-hard Michigan fan and he's ready to visit Ann Arbor as a future member of the Wolverines. Brandon Brown

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the last few days.

Michigan's 2021 Quarterback Picture

Michigan has offered five quarterbacks in the 2021 class. They are as follows:

It's so early for these freshmen signal callers but McLaughlin recently posted a tweet of which schools are recruiting him the hardest and Michigan wasn't one of them.

The 6-5, 205-pounder is extremely impressive from a physical standpoint especially considering that he's only in 9th grade. He hails from the same high school as 2018 running back signee Christian Turner so things could obviously pick up given the fact that he still has three years left of high school. Buchner, McCord, Williams and Stone all picked up their offers since February indicating that they've been evaluated relatively recently. It'll be interesting to see who shakes out as the top target from the group and there's plenty of time left to figure all of that out.

DJ Turner Still Considering Michigan

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star cornerback DJ Turner II picked up his Michigan offer more than a year ago and the Wolverines are still hanging on as one of his favorites.

Turner announced a top group consisting of Michigan along with Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Georgia and Stanford. Turner doesn't seem to be one of Michigan's top priorities at the cornerback position but they've done enough to remain in contention.

Michigan Makes Top 5 For Tyler Rudolph

Michigan offered Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More four-star cornerback Tyler Rudolph in late-January and has done a good enough job to remain in the mix for him as his junior year of high school winds down. The 6-1, 205-pounder recently dropped a top five and the Wolverines are still in play.

Michigan will now battle Clemson, Florida, Ohio State and Penn State for Rudolph's services. That is a powerful lineup to contend with but Don Brown is a legend in Rudolph's neck of the woods so it'll be interesting to see if that can win out over some of college football's powers.

John Olmstead Nearing A Decision

Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's four-star offensive tackle John Olmstead announced via Twitter that he'll be making his college decision tomorrow.

The 6-6, 285-pounder will decide between Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Minnesota and Rutgers with the Irish looking like the prohibitive favorite.

Gabe Newburg Excited To Visit U-M As A Commit

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star weakside defensive end Gabe Newburg committed to Michigan a little over two weeks ago and this weekend he'll return to Ann Arbor as a member of U-M's 2019 class. The 6-5, 230-pounder can't wait to get on campus and watch the team practice.

Karsen Barnhart Backs Off Of Commitment Date

Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart was planning to announce his commitment to Michigan tomorrow but has decided to slow things down a bit before pulling the trigger. "I am not committing to Michigan this Friday," he said. "I am going to keep the recruiting process going but Michigan is still a school I’m interested in. This is all from me. I just decided that I wasn't ready to make a commitment yet." The 6-5, 280-pounder is also high on Michigan State and Indiana and grew up a big time fan of Alabama. The Crimson Tide have not offered at this time but would likely be a game changer for Barnhart if they did.

Keith Maguire Eliminates Michigan From Contention

Michigan offered Malvern (Pa.) Malvern Prep three-star inside linebacker Keith Maguire on March 15 and that appears to have been too late in the game. The 6-2, 215-pounder tweeted out his top group and the Wolverines were not included.

Top 5... Thank you to all the coaches that offered me and that gave me an opportunity to play for them. I will be committing to one of these 5 schools. pic.twitter.com/iX6XUxxnSC — Keith Maguire Jr. (@Keith_Mag) April 14, 2018

Maguire has a loaded offer list and will now decide between Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Maguire is the No. 14 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Players With Michigan Offers Committing Elsewhere

New Offers