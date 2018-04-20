Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.
John Olmstead Commits To Notre Dame
Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's four-star offensive tackle John Olmstead picked up his Michigan offer in mid-February but earlier today he spurned the Wolverines for Notre Dame.
100% committed to The University of Notre Dame☘️ #GoIrish #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/N0wB81O3jh— John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) April 20, 2018
The 6-6, 285-pounder had a top group consisting of Notre Dame, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers and Ole Miss but most figured he'd ultimately pick the Irish when the day came.
New Offer
