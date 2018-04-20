Michigan is now in the running for three-star linebacker Derek Boykins. Tigerillustrated.com

Here's a look back at some Michigan related recruiting nuggets from throughout the day.

John Olmstead Commits To Notre Dame

Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's four-star offensive tackle John Olmstead picked up his Michigan offer in mid-February but earlier today he spurned the Wolverines for Notre Dame.

The 6-6, 285-pounder had a top group consisting of Notre Dame, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers and Ole Miss but most figured he'd ultimately pick the Irish when the day came.

New Offer