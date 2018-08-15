Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: The Latest On The Defensive Line

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
V5mqgskikycgzgnxolab
Michigan remains in hot pursuit of five-star Ohio defensive end Zach Harrison
Rivals.com

Michigan is now up to 20 commitments in the 2019 class with the latest coming from Belleville (Mich.) High defensive lineman Tyrece Woods this Sunday. The defensive line has been the most consisten...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}