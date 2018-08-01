Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Trente Jones Bonds With Teammates, Warinner

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star offensive guard Trente Jones got a chance to bond with his future teammates and his future position coach over the weekend.
Trente Jones

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive guard Trente Jones lives more than 700 miles away from Ann Arbor but that didn't keep him from making it to the BBQ last weekend. The 6-5, 293-pounder enjoyed his time on and around campus and really got a good feel for his future home.

