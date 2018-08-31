Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Tyrece Woods Talks Future Home, ND Prediction

Brandon Brown
Three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods can't wait to get back on campus in Ann Arbor for next week's home opener.
Brandon Brown

Belleville (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods committed to Michigan almost three weeks ago and is beyond happy with his decision. The 6-2, 255-pounder helped his Belleville squad improve to 2-0 last night and afterward discussed his growing relationship with the U-M staff.

