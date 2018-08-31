Michigan Football Recruiting: Tyrece Woods Talks Future Home, ND Prediction
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Belleville (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods committed to Michigan almost three weeks ago and is beyond happy with his decision. The 6-2, 255-pounder helped his Belleville squad improve to 2-0 last night and afterward discussed his growing relationship with the U-M staff.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news