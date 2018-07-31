When 2021 Avon (Conn.) Avon Old Farms tight end James Wilborn first visited Michigan, he left with an offer. On his second visit, he focused on building relationships with the U-M coaches.

Wilborn was one of several recruits in attendance at Saturday’s BBQ at the Big House in the 2021 class and said he loved his time in Ann Arbor.

“It was a good experience — being invited, since it was invite only was cool,” Wilborn said. “I had a good time, got to see a lot of familiar faces and gained some good relationships.”