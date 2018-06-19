Rising sophomore James Wilborn plays his high school football at Avon Old Farms in Avon, Conn. but he's a Flint native who still lives in Beecher with his family whenever he's not at school. That made an offer from Michigan, his first, that much more special. The 6-3, 230-pounder performed well at U-M's Big Man Camp yesterday and that ultimate led to an offer.

"It was just out of the blue. I wasn’t expecting it at all," Wilborn shockingly said. "Coach [Jim] Harbaugh offered me himself after I got done with the camp. I was just thanking him again for giving me the opportunity to come out and show what I can do. Then he said, 'No problem. You worked hard today and I want to say congratulations because you’ve received an offer from the University of Michigan.' I asked if he was serious and then he turned to tell my dad, 'We're giving your son an offer.' I knew he was serious then. I couldn’t do anything but cry. It was a dream come true."

Wilborn has been working hard to get noticed and obviously it paid off in Ann Arbor. He broke down his emotions in that moment and explained why it was so special.

"It just felt great to finally get one," he said. "I see all my boys like Taisun [Phommachanh] and Marquis Wilson get one almost everyday while we were at school. It was just a good feeling to know my parents don’t have to pay for college at all.

"I was shocked and amazed. It’s truly a blessing. I’ve worked hard to get where I am today but I'm not done yet. It’s a moment I will remember for a lifetime."

Being a homegrown really makes the tender resonate with Wilborn. He was born and raised in The Mitten and can't believe that U-M is his first offer.

"It's special," he said. "Michigan has the best college football organization in the country. There is so much history. They have so many banners and trophies and guys that they’ve sent to the NFL. Plus, the coaching staff is great."

Wilborn certainly knows a lot about Michigan football and understands the tradition surrounding the program but it was another school and even another sport that he really grew up on.

"I really grew up watching Michigan State basketball," he admitted. "When it came to football I truly didn't have a preference. I watch all the college games that I can. I just like watching and learning from the game."

That being said, Michigan was first to the party with an offer and Wilborn will always remember that. He's young and recognizes that a lot can change in recruiting so he's happy to have any options and hopes to have an offer from the Spartans at some point as well.

"I like both Michigan and Michigan State and what they’re doing," Wilborn said. "I still have two years of high school left and, like I said, I'm not finished yet so I know there will be more and more offers to come. It would be a great feeling to have offers from both [in-state schools]."

Even though he's listed as a tight end by Rivals.com, Wilborn's offer from Michigan is actually for defensive end. He was at the Big Man Camp so the staff didn't get to see him at tight end or linebacker, which he also plays. Wilborn already can't wait to return to Ann Arbor and will be back on July 28 for the BBQ at The Big House.