Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Stephen Herron At Five-Star Challenge
Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star Stephen Herron is one of the best players at his position in the country as the No. 4 weakside defensive end nationally and is considered a nice get for Michigan ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news