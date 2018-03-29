Three-star outside linebacker Lance Dixon has emerged as one of U-M's top targets at the Viper position. Brandon Brown

Former Michigan wide receiver Ronald Bellamy is now the head coach at West Bloomfield High School and he's bringing a big group of his players to U-M today. A few of the Lakers already hold an offer from the Wolverines and a couple others could be in line to pick one up while on campus. Here's a look at who's expected in Ann Arbor for Michigan's spring practice.

Expected Visitors

Note: Dixon holds an offer from Michigan and has emerged as one of U-M's top targets at the Viper position. Originally listed as a safety by Rivals.com, Dixon has developed physically into a linebacker but maintains solid coverage skills making him an ideal fit for Don Brown's scheme.

Note: The youngest visitor of the bunch, Edwards made some big plays for West Bloomfield last year as a freshman in the backfield and as a slot receiver. He's awaiting his first college offer.

Note: Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of former Michigan wide receiver target Desmond Fitzpatrick. The older brother ended up at Louisville and had a solid season catching passes from Lamar Jackson last year. Christian is a bigger-bodied receiver but has the same abilities as his brother in terms of getting open, catching the ball well with his hands and making tough catches look easy.

Note: Miles is intriguing at 6-5, 215 pounds but is awaiting his first college offer. He was at Birmingham (Mich.) Brother Rice as a freshman but will finish up with the Lakers.

Note: Mosley was one of several in-state 2019 prospects to pick up an offer from Michigan in February and is excited to continue his recruitment with the Wolverines. He'll be on campus a lot and plans to camp at U-M this summer to validate his offer.

Note: Paige picked up his Michigan offer about a month before Mosley and is a year younger. Those two factors indicate that he's a pretty big target in the 2020 class. Listed as an athlete at 6-3, 185 pounds, Paige is developing a lot like Dixon. Once built more like a long safety, he might grow into a freaky athletic outside linebacker before his prep career is done.