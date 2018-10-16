Michigan Football Recruiting: WR Clayton Burton Ready For U-M Opportunity
One of many visitors on hand for Michigan’s rout of Wisconsin was senior wide receiver Clayton Burton, out of Lake Forest (Ill.) High. Burton has been to Ann Arbor many times and his interest level in the program is high. He also happens to be teammates with Michigan offeree junior Rivals250 defensive lineman Rylie Mills. As for a potential opportunity with Michigan on Burtons part, he says he thinks he’s got a good chance.
“My communication with the coaches has been going very well,” Burton said.
