Michigan Football Releases Conference Schedules Through 2025
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Big Ten revealed its conference slates for the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons today, and here is what Michigan's looks like each year:
2022
Sept. 24 — Maryland
Oct. 1 — at Iowa
Oct. 8 — Penn State
Oct. 15 — Nebraska
Oct. 22 — at Michigan State
Oct. 29 — Illinois
Nov. 5 — BYE
Nov. 12 — Indiana
Nov. 19 — at Rutgers
Nov. 26 — at Ohio State
2023
Sept. 23 — at Minnesota
Sept. 30 — BYE
Oct. 7 — Michigan State
Oct. 14 — at Nebraska
Oct. 21 — Purdue
Oct. 28 — at Maryland
Nov. 4 — at Penn State
Nov. 11 — Rutgers
Nov. 18 — at Indiana
Nov. 25 — Ohio State
2024
Sept. 28 — Wisconsin
Oct. 5 — Nebraska
Oct. 12 — BYE
Oct. 19 — at Northwestern
Oct. 26 — Indiana
Nov. 2 — at Michigan State
Nov. 9 — Maryland
Nov. 16 — Penn State
Nov. 23 — at Rutgers
Nov. 30 — at Ohio State
2025
Sept. 20 — at Maryland
Sept. 27 — at Nebraska
Oct. 4 — BYE
Oct. 11 — Michigan State
Oct. 18 — at Illinois
Oct. 25 — Iowa
Nov. 1 — Rutgers
Nov. 8 — BYE
Nov. 15 — at Indiana
Nov. 22 — at Penn State
Nov. 29 — Ohio State
West division crossovers:
Here are the Wolverines' crossover games with the West division each year:
• 2022 — at Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois
• 2023 — at Minnesota, at Nebraska, Purdue
• 2024 — Wisconsin, Nebraska, at Northwestern
• 2025 — at Nebraska, at Illinois, Iowa
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook