{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 15:34:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Releases Conference Schedules Through 2025

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jim Harbaugh has a combined 28-11 record at Michigan.
AP Images

The Big Ten revealed its conference slates for the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons today, and here is what Michigan's looks like each year:

2022

Sept. 24 — Maryland

Oct. 1 — at Iowa

Oct. 8 — Penn State

Oct. 15 — Nebraska

Oct. 22 — at Michigan State

Oct. 29 — Illinois

Nov. 5 — BYE

Nov. 12 — Indiana

Nov. 19 — at Rutgers

Nov. 26 — at Ohio State

2023

Sept. 23 — at Minnesota

Sept. 30 — BYE

Oct. 7 — Michigan State

Oct. 14 — at Nebraska

Oct. 21 — Purdue

Oct. 28 — at Maryland

Nov. 4 — at Penn State

Nov. 11 — Rutgers

Nov. 18 — at Indiana

Nov. 25 — Ohio State

2024

Sept. 28 — Wisconsin

Oct. 5 — Nebraska

Oct. 12 — BYE

Oct. 19 — at Northwestern

Oct. 26 — Indiana

Nov. 2 — at Michigan State

Nov. 9 — Maryland

Nov. 16 — Penn State

Nov. 23 — at Rutgers

Nov. 30 — at Ohio State

2025

Sept. 20 — at Maryland

Sept. 27 — at Nebraska

Oct. 4 — BYE

Oct. 11 — Michigan State

Oct. 18 — at Illinois

Oct. 25 — Iowa

Nov. 1 — Rutgers

Nov. 8 — BYE

Nov. 15 — at Indiana

Nov. 22 — at Penn State

Nov. 29 — Ohio State

West division crossovers:

Here are the Wolverines' crossover games with the West division each year:

• 2022 — at Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois

• 2023 — at Minnesota, at Nebraska, Purdue

• 2024 — Wisconsin, Nebraska, at Northwestern

• 2025 — at Nebraska, at Illinois, Iowa

---

{{ article.author_name }}