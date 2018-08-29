Jim Harbaugh has a combined 28-11 record at Michigan. AP Images

The Big Ten revealed its conference slates for the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons today, and here is what Michigan's looks like each year:

2022

Sept. 24 — Maryland Oct. 1 — at Iowa Oct. 8 — Penn State Oct. 15 — Nebraska Oct. 22 — at Michigan State Oct. 29 — Illinois Nov. 5 — BYE Nov. 12 — Indiana Nov. 19 — at Rutgers Nov. 26 — at Ohio State

2023

Sept. 23 — at Minnesota Sept. 30 — BYE Oct. 7 — Michigan State Oct. 14 — at Nebraska Oct. 21 — Purdue Oct. 28 — at Maryland Nov. 4 — at Penn State Nov. 11 — Rutgers Nov. 18 — at Indiana Nov. 25 — Ohio State

2024

Sept. 28 — Wisconsin Oct. 5 — Nebraska Oct. 12 — BYE Oct. 19 — at Northwestern Oct. 26 — Indiana Nov. 2 — at Michigan State Nov. 9 — Maryland Nov. 16 — Penn State Nov. 23 — at Rutgers Nov. 30 — at Ohio State

2025

Sept. 20 — at Maryland Sept. 27 — at Nebraska Oct. 4 — BYE Oct. 11 — Michigan State Oct. 18 — at Illinois Oct. 25 — Iowa Nov. 1 — Rutgers Nov. 8 — BYE Nov. 15 — at Indiana Nov. 22 — at Penn State Nov. 29 — Ohio State

