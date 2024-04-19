Michigan Football releases spring game rosters
Michigan Football has released the rosters for the Maize vs Blue Spring Game.
Wink Martindale will coach the Blue Team. Notable players include Alex Orji, Donovan Edwards, Mason Graham, Jaishawn Barham, Jadyn Davis, Derrick Moore, Tyler Morris, and more.
The Maize team will be coached by Kirk Campbell. Notable players include Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Granyt, Jayden Denegal, Ernest Hausmann, Myles Hinton, and more.
The Maize and Blue Spring Game will take place at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, April 20. The game will be broadcast on Fox at 12 P.M. EST.
