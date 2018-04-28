PARIS — Shea Patterson had his concerns that the NCAA wouldn’t rule him immediately eligible, right up until the decision came down Thursday Patterson breathed a sigh of relief and packed his back for Paris, where he traveled with his teammates and coaches.

It was almost a surreal feeling, he admitted.



“It’s amazing,” he said. “Just to be in Paris is a blessing, my first time out of the country. What better way to celebrate than to get your eligibility and then come out to Paris with your teammates? It’s awesome, a once in a lifetime deal.

“The morning we left Ann Arbor to come to Paris, I was cleaning out my dorm room and they called me over. I was siting in the room with [football Associate A.D.] Sean Magee on the phone with [attorney] Tom Mars and my dad … yeah. I’m a little emotional. I kind of broke down at the news, it was such a relief that it was finally going to be over.”

He did his best to concentrate on football rather than a verdict, and there were days he admitted he had some doubts. He never cheated his teammates of the effort, though, and had big days against U-M’s fast and athletic defense.

“I had good faith because I had good support staff to tie that into the physical and mental aspect of it,” he said. “I still got what I needed to get done day in and day out in the classroom, in school, watching film, preparing, learning this new offense … taking control of what I had to do on the field, and that was just compete every single day. It was very fun this spring.

“I felt great. The best thing was going against a tremendous defense. Those guys on defense are ridiculous. Iron sharpens iron, and we get each other better every day. I feel from a player aspect of it, I felt I got a lot better this spring.”

He’s right here he wants to be after 15 practices, and though it’s going to take more than 15 to get where he needs to be, it’s a start. Every day’s a work in progress, and the repetition has already gotten him somewhat comfortable, too.

He’s learned plenty from passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, he added — “more than I have in a long time”— and is getting plenty of feedback from head coach Jim Harbaugh, as well.

“I didn’t know [what to expect], but I’ve very happy,” Harbaugh said. “I figured it would [work out, figured that was the right thing. [But the NCAA] doesn’t always work out the way you think it will. But I definitely thought it would work out this way. I was never frustrated … I thought that would be the way it would turn out. I knew time was on our side, so there was no reason to ever be frustrated about it.”

Harbaugh was hesitant to heap too much praise on Patterson during the spring, but he let loose a bit more in Paris.

“Had a really good spring. He really did. He’s getting more and more comfortable with the verbiage of the offense and running our system, which he’s really good at,” he said. “He fits in right there in the mix, did a great job. There’s more to be done in the offseason and in training camp, but id say he’s right on track.”

He’s got the arm, the elusiveness and a great feel for the game, Herbaugh said, and had a really good spring. Now the former Toledo native is ready to compete for the job and lead the Wolverines to a title … if he wins the job.

“I’ve dreamed of it since I was a little kid,” he said of running out of the Michigan Stadium tunnel. “That will be a day I’ll remember forever. It’s going to be an awesome day for me and my family, as well.

“I would have stayed at [Mississippi], but I don't think I could have gone my whole career … I can live with throwing and interception in the championship game or the playoff, even though it might be hard, but I’m not I’m not sure I could have lived without the chance of competing for one.

“Watching Michigan last year and what they had coming back on defense, it feels like we have a really good shot at doing that.”