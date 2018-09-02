Senior running back Karan Higdon had one carry on which he found a hole, made a safety miss and dashed for 10 yards … something Michigan backs used to do with regularity. He finished with 72 yards, but head coach Jim Harbaugh said he expected his team to run the ball better. Higdon averaged only 3.4 yards per carry, and junior Chris Evans only notched two carries for a yard. As a team, U-M had a clip of just 1.8 yards per rush.

Michigan didn’t play well in too many areas in a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, but one in particular. Here’s the report card:

Passing Offense: C



Shea Patterson showed flashes in completing 20 of 33 passes for 227 yards, but he was under duress much of the day, was sacked three times, fumbled on the last drive and threw an interception off his back foot. Pass protection was abysmal, and though both Patterson and backup Dylan McCaffrey (4-of-6 passing for 22 yards) made some really nice throws, the passing game was inconsistent at best.

Rushing Defense: C-

The defense stepped up in the second half, limiting the Fighting Irish to 69 total yards, but quarterback Brandon Wimbush escaped pressure too often and was part of a 132-yard net effort on the ground. His 22-yard run on a third-and-18 draw play in the fourth quarter epitomized the day for the defense, which was inconsistent and gasping for breath when the Irish went up tempo in the first half to grab a three-score lead. Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. isn’t explosive, but he still managed 45 yards (5.0 per carry) against a Michigan defense that was supposed to be much stouter against the run.

Passing Defense: C

Wimbush completed 12 of 22 passes for 170 yards with a pick and a touchdown, the latter of which should have been an interception. Instead, 5-10 ND receiver Chris Finke took the ball away from the 6-2 Brad Hawkins, who was playing because junior Josh Metellus was ejected for targeting after getting beat on a long third-down throw four plays earlier.

This unit stepped up in the second half, but the pass rush was inconsistent and there were too many big plays — and costly penalties — from this unit. The Irish averaged 14.2 yards per completion.

Special Teams: B+

Freshman Jake Moody was outstanding on kickoffs — the Irish had one return for 20 yards — redshirt sophomore Will Hart was very good on punts with a 43.7-yard average and no returns (though he dropped a snap on a field goal), and Ambry Thomas’ 99-yard kickoff return gave Michigan a spark when it appeared the Wolverines were dead. Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin was true on his only attempt, from 28 yards out.