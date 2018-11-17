Rushing Offense: B+

Michigan ran for 257 yards and senior Karan Higdon added another 100-yard game to his resume with 101 and a touchdown on 21 carries. The Wolverines probably ran junior quarterback Shea Patterson more than they wanted to this game, but his read option keepers in the second half made a huge difference. He carried nine time for 68 yards.

Junior Tru Wilson was very good once again in averaging 7.0 yards per carry, running for 42 yards.

Passing Offense: B

Patterson completed 16 of 28 passes for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception and had three completions over 30 yards, including a 41-yarder to redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks for his first touchdown. Patterson’s 42-yarder to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry on a third down play was huge, leading to a big field goal.

Gentry’s drop in the end zone on a poorly thrown ball and a knockdown at the line of scrimmage on what might have been a touchdown to junior tight end Sean McKeon were two of a number of plays the Wolverines left on the field in the passing game.

Rushing Defense: D+

An inferior opponent ran for good yardage against the Michigan defense for the second straight week. The Indiana offensive line got the better of U-M’s defensive front and moved the line of scrimmage for running back Stevie Scott’s 139 yards (4.6 per carry). Quarterback Peyton Ramsey exploited the middle of the field to scramble for 68 gross yards, including a 29-yarder when junior linebacker Devin Bush was lined up against a receiver in coverage on the boundary.

Passing Defense: C

Ramsey completed only 16 of 35 passes but had two completions over 30 yards and was solid in throwing for 195 yards. The Hoosiers averaged 12.2 yards per completion and also drew a holding penalty and a pass interference penalty on routes.

Well thrown balls beat fifth-year senior corner Brandon Watson and senior safety Tyree Kinnel for big plays.

Special Teams: A-

Freshman kicker Jake Moody came up bit with six field goals, and two of them required great pickups by holder Will Hart. Moody also put four of his kickoffs through the end zone and forced fair catches on all of the others with his high kicks.

U-M was held in check on kickoff and punt returns.