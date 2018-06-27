Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: Rivals100 Four-Star Cornerback Includes U-M In Top 3

Qv0ueihgvsp7kmedclxw
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Qzsdtlgdfsgbcs8utyym
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star cornerback Adonis Otey revealed Michigan is in his top three, along with Louisville and Auburn.
Austin Fox, TheWolverine

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star cornerback Adonis Otey was scheduled to visit Michigan for the first time this past spring, but didn’t wind up making the trip.Some fans took his cancellatio...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}