Michigan Football: Rivals100 Four-Star Cornerback Includes U-M In Top 3
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star cornerback Adonis Otey was scheduled to visit Michigan for the first time this past spring, but didn’t wind up making the trip.Some fans took his cancellatio...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news