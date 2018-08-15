Last year, Jim Harbaugh kept everyone in the dark on who the starting quarterback would be until the offense took the field against Florida. Wilton Speight ultimately won the job over John O'Korn but Speight got injured and O'Korn struggled opening the door for then redshirt freshman Brandon Peters. The young signal caller also got dinged up forcing O'Korn back into action.

Both Speight and O'Korn are now gone as Michigan prepares for Notre Dame in 2018. Peters is still battling it out but this year it's against Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson, redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey and freshman Joe Milton. Patterson is the odds on favorite to win the job but Peters looked pretty solid last year before getting hurt. McCaffrey has perhaps the best football mind of the group and Milton is the most physically talented. They're young but could they actually see the field this fall?

Someone will be the starter in South Bend and most people feel like the choice is obvious. The opener against the Irish is one game with at least 11 more to follow. Durability was obviously a concern last year and almost always is in some for or fashion. Patterson himself missed time at Ole Miss due to injury so the question begs: who will, in fact, lead Michigan in passing yards in 2018?